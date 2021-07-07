Taxpayers may see an increase in school taxes. If USD 231 holds their mil levy constant, or increases it, and a home’s valuation increases, taxes paid will also increase.

On July 4, USD 231 board members called a special meeting for 6 p.m. July 13 to discuss recent state legislation requiring taxing entities notify the county clerk if new tax rates exceed the revenue-neutral tax rate.

According to the district’s public notice, the meeting will be held via ZOOM rather than open in public.

“The special board meeting is expected to be brief (no longer than 30 minutes). Out of respect for everyone’s time, the meeting will be held via Zoom and can be viewed HERE,” the notice reads.

The public notice does not indicate if taxpayers will have the ability to make comment, if decisions will be made or other items discussed. No agenda was included with the notice.

The district, and some other entities, began holding ZOOM meetings during the 2020 pandemic. Most other entities have returned to in-person meetings that are open to the public, as required by the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

According to a June 15 press release from Derek Schmidt, Kansas Attorney General, the expiration of Gov. Kelly’s executive order “means public bodies and agencies that are subject to the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) must now allow the public to attend meetings in person.” The complete link from Schmidt’s office is at https://ag.ks.gov/media-center/news-releases/2021/06/15/ag-derek-schmidt-end-to-state-of-emergency-brings-changes-to-koma-profiteering-laws

A July 6 e mail sent to the district’s board clerk asking why the meeting was not open to the public has not yet been answered. A follow up e mail objecting to the special meeting being closed was sent to all board members and the superintendent on July 8, 2021. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Although neither staff nor BOE members have responded to The Gardner News e mail, the USD 231 attorney e mailed saying he was representing the district. He said he would amend the public notice to allow the public to attend, although there will not be time to publish the corrected notice.

Rhonda-

I am counsel for the Gardner-Edgerton School District. I am responding to your e-mail questions below regarding the upcoming Special Meeting of the Board of Education. The District intends to permit the public to attend the meeting either by Zoom or in person from District Office. Since some or all of the board members will be participating by Zoom, I’ll be surprised if anyone attends in person. Nevertheless, we’ll draft an amended KOMA notice making that clear that the public may attend in person if they so desire. We hope to have that amended notice to you by about 3:30.

Curt Tideman

Lathrop & Gage

The reason the meeting was not postponed if the BOE was not available, or if there is a deadline involved, was not stated.

In addition, a public hearing would have to be held after August 20 if the district increases the mill rate from the 17.975 determined by the Johnson County Treasury, Taxation & Vehicles Department to 20 mill. The public hearing has not been noticed.

The complete public notice is below:

Posted – July 4, 2021

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 231, Johnson County, Kansas, will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

This meeting is being called as a result of Senate Bill 13 and Senate Sub for House Bill 2104. These bills require school districts to notify the county clerk of new tax rates which exceed the revenue-neutral rate (RNR) by July 20th. Since Senate Sub for House Bill 2313 re-authorizes the general fund 20.000 mill property tax levy for school years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, USD 231 is required to exceed the general fund revenue-neutral-rate of 17.975, which was calculated by the Johnson County Treasury, Taxation & Vehicles Department. USD 231 is statutorily prohibited from using the revenue-neutral rate for the general fund.

The special board meeting is expected to be brief (no longer than 30 minutes). Out of respect for everyone’s time, the meeting will be held via Zoom and can be viewed HERE.

By order of the Board of Education, Unified School District No. 231, Johnson County, Kansas, this fourth day of July, 2021.