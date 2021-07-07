Photo courtesy of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce

With the reopening of businesses after the 2020 pandemic, many local companies are searching for employees.

“All of our businesses are struggling to fill open positions,” said Sharon Mitchell, president Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. “Many kids are struggling to determine what they want to do after high school.”

On June 15, the chamber sponsored The Exploring Trades Event. The event was coordinated by the SH Chamber with assistance from Sprint Hill High School Guidance and CTE staff to help expose high school students and recent graduates to work and career options that do not require a four year degree. “The event was not meant to be comprehensive in nature but an attempt to share some options to get students and recent graduates thinking about the variety of opportunities available to them locally,” Mitchell said.

John Littleton, program director for Johnson County Community College shared information about programs and partnerships offered.

“We also had a panel of five local business people sharing what they do, training required, and compensation possibilities,” Mitchell said.

Those particpating were: Marissa Murphy (Collar Pet Boutique and Grooming) Dale Manning (Manning Electric), Andy Baker (AGC), Trevor Gutknecht (Scott Electric) and Maria Rich (Lupita’s Kitchen).

About 30 students and parents attended the event.