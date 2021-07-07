SPECIAL BOARD MEETING NOTICE

> PUBLIC NOTICE

> Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 231, Johnson County, Kansas, will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

> This meeting is being calledas a result of Senate Bill 13 and Senate Sub for House Bill 2104. These bills require school districts to notify the county clerk of new tax rates which exceed the revenue-neutral rate (RNR) by July 20th. Since Senate Sub for House Bill 2313 re-authorizes the general fund 20.000 mill property tax levy for school years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, USD 231 is required to exceed the general fund revenue-neutral-rate of 17.975, which was calculated by the Johnson County Treasury, Taxation & Vehicles Department. USD 231 is statutorily prohibited from using the revenue-neutral rate for the general fund.

> The special board meeting is expected to be brief (no longer than 30 minutes). Out of respect for everyone’s time, the meeting will be held via Zoom and can be viewedHERE (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJC0Zj-3F68P38Z70mIFsA/live).

> By order of the Board of Education, Unified School District No. 231, Johnson County, Kansas, this fourth day of July, 2021.

