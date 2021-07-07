CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ21-0010

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 9th day of August, 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning.

This public hearing is being held in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

Lots 91, 92 and Tracts O, P AND Q, COFFEE CREEK MEADOWS, 3RD PLAT, a platted subdivision of land in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, containing 15.2780 acres, more or less, of replatted land.

Owners Request Change from: RP-2 (Planned Two Family) to R-3 (Residential Low-Density Multifamily).

Location or Vicinity: 167th Street and Mur-Len Road.

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 1st day of July 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

Publish one (1) time on the following date July 7, 2021

Return two (2) proofs to the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas.