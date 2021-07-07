CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ21-0009

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 9th day of August, 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning.

This public hearing is being held in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

All that part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 14 South, Range 23 East, in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11; thence S 87°57’47” W, along the South line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11, a distance of 1788.31 feet; thence N 2°02’13” W, a distance of 30.00 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of 159th Street, as now established; thence along the Northerly right-of-way line of said 159th Street, for the following two (2) courses; thence N 80°52’52” W, a distance of 103.37 feet; thence N 2°55’57” E, a distance of 10.00 feet to a point on the Easterly right-of-way line of Interstate 35, as now established; thence along the Easterly right-of-way line of said Interstate 35, for the following eight (8) courses; thence N 87°06’35” W, a distance of 511.69 feet; thence N 54°51’49” W, a distance of 71.87 feet; thence N 9°42’56” W, a distance of 217.07 feet; thence N 49°45’02” E, a distance of 880.50 feet; thence Northeasterly on a curve to the left, said curve being tangent to the last described course and having a radius of 11610.98 feet, an arc distance of 835.81 feet; thence N 56°34’19” E, a distance of 50.86 feet; thence Northeasterly on a curve to the left, said curve having an initial tangent bearing of N 45°26’59” E and a radius of 10902.96 feet, an arc distance of 466.16 feet; thence S 46°59’56” E, a distance of 20.00 feet; thence N 42°47’30” E, a distance of 57.17 feet to a point on the North line of the South 110 acres of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11; thence N 87°59’28” E, along the North line of the South 110 acres of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11, a distance of 720.83 feet to a point on the East line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11; thence S 2°02’25” E, along the East line of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 11, a distance of 1822.10 feet to the point of beginning, containing 72.3127 acres, more or less, of unplatted land.

Owners Request Change from: from R-1 (Residential Single-Family) to M-2 (General Industrial) District.

Location or Vicinity: Northeast corner of 159th Street and S. Lone Elm Road.

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 1st day of July 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

??

??

??

??

Publish one (1) time on the following date July 7, 2021

Return two (2) proofs to the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas.