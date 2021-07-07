The City of Gardner has announced that Phase 1 of the I-35/Gardner Road Improvement Project is nearly complete.

On July 3, the Kansas Department of Transportation reopened 191St St., which now connects to Gardner Road at 188th St. via the newly constructed Locust Street.

Due to weather delays, sidewalk and street lighting installation remains.

motorists can expect possible delays on 188th St. at Gardner Road as construction continues. The city asks the public to be cautious and courteous to crews as they complete this work. For questions, contact the Public Works Department at 913.856.0914.

I-35/Gardner Road bridge replacement project set to begin July 6

On July 6, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin Phase 2 of the I-35/Gardner Road Improvement project to replace the existing Gardner Road bridge.

Northbound Gardner Road will be closed at the bridge. Northbound I-35 traffic should exit at Homestead Lane to access Gardner Road. Southbound Gardner Road traffic will be able to travel across the bridge. A detour will be provided. For questions, contact our Public Works Department at 913.856.0914