The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on June 24, approved a strategic roadmap for county government that identifies top priorities for 2021-2022. In addition to these specific priorities, there are core functions and responsibilities of county government that are and will continue to be a priority for Johnson County Government.

The plan outlines the board’s goals, objectives and strategies now and into the future by focusing on four key areas, including:

• Assess, advance and implement strategic capital planning and resulting major projects with efficiency and effectiveness.

• Develop a forward-thinking transit approach that connects the community and serves vulnerable populations.

• Strengthen and finance the appropriate level of service to meet the needs of the county’s vulnerable populations and create conditions that promote community health.

• Provide an ongoing focus to develop innovative initiatives and policies, across the organization and community, that enhance operational effectiveness and efficiency, levels of customer service and stewardship.

The strategic plan includes 13 accompanying actions to guide policies, program emphasis, fiscal and environmental direction, resource allocations and community engagement.

The board’s 2021-2022 priorities are available online.

Priorities

The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) establishes the following four priorities for the period 2021-2022 and acknowledges there are core functions and responsibilities that continue to be priorities of Johnson County Government.

1. Assess, advance and implement strategic capital planning and resulting major projects with efficiency and effectiveness.

Impact Statement: Strategic planning and capital program management ensure the needs of the public, users and business operations are identified and the direction of the Board of County Commissioners is accomplished.

a. Utilize community-centered strategic capital planning for ongoing and future efforts focused on ongoing expenses and investment life cycles, updating plans as needed.

Current strategic capital plans include:

I. Strategic Facilities Master Plan

II. Park & Recreation District Legacy Plan

III. Comprehensive Library Master Plan

IV. Wastewater District Integrated Plan

V. Airport Business Park Expansion

VI. Public Works Stormwater Management Plan

b. Ensure major projects demonstrate fiscal, community and environmental stewardship, and are managed effectively, on schedule, on budget, meeting or exceeding the community and BOCC expectations.

c. Communicate thoroughly and provide engagement opportunities to engage stakeholders and the broader community, providing regular reports to the BOCC as needed but at least annually and more regularly to respective Agency Boards.

2. Develop a forward-thinking transit approach that connects the community and serves vulnerable populations.

Impact Statement: Public transportation planning and services enhance the quality of life of our residents and customers by improving access to jobs, health care and other important destinations.

a. Continue to explore and analyze the micro transit pilot.

b. Utilize the BOCC feedback from 2021 visioning sessions to develop a 5- year transit plan that re-thinks how the services are provided and to target population