Gini Lively

On June 24 Divine Mercy Parish / Sacred Heart Church, 555 West Main St., has hosted Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry in Gardner for over a year.

The next pantry is scheduled for July 21.

The food giveaway could not be done without the help of between 40 to 60 community volunteers each month. The patrons are grateful for the wide variety of food that Harvesters bring.

Each month the community receives on average 20,000 lbs of fresh or frozen fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat. Some of the patrons do not have cars, therefore they come pulling wagons.

Do you need Food?

Check out Harvesters—The Community Food Network www.harvesters.org for other locations that distribute food and to learn about the job that Harvesters is doing in Kansas and Missouri to help people in need.

The distribution is the 4th (not the last) Wednesday of the month, 30-45 minutes after the Harvesters truck arrives, cars start moving through the line usually about 1 p.m.

Volunteers place food in their vehicles as they move along. This has been done in all kinds of weather — between zero and 95 degree temperatures. Patrons and volunteers are friendly, appreciative and patient.

The next Gardner Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled for July 21 at Sacred Heart Church. In case of inclement weather check at ww.Facebook.com/GardnerHarvesters for the latest information.

Other Food Pantries in Gardner are Multi Service Center 510 W. Main St. Gardner 913-715-6653 and Hope Market 132 E Main St. Gardner www.facebook.com/hopemarketatthearc