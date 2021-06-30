NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO SUBMIT CLAIMS

Trust Estate of Mayrene Norris

To all persons concerned in the trust estate of Mayrene Norris, decedent.

The undersigned, Mary Kathleen Rankin, is acting as Co-Trustee under the Mayrene Norris Trust dated November 28, 1988, as amended and restated, the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Trustee upon receipt of proper proof thereof. The mailing address of the Co-Trustee is 200 S. Montclaire Dr., Olathe, Kansas 66061.

All creditors of the decedent are notified to present their claims to the undersigned within four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Mary Kathleen Rankin, Co-Trustee

Submitted by:

George J. Schlagel

Kansas Supreme Court #08291

SCHLAGEL LONG LLC

100 E. Park St., Ste 8, P. O. Box 10

Olathe, KS 66051-0010

(913) 782-5885

(913) 782-0123 (fax)

[email protected]

Attorney for Trustee