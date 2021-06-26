Edgerton is one of six county jurisdictions that will have a primary election Aug. 3, 2021 for position of mayor.

Four candidates have filed. Two candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Candidates filed include: Brent Carroll, Donald Roberts incumbent; Jeremy Seifert and Tyler Winkleman.

Candidates are required to file a statement of substantial interest form by June 10. Completed forms may be viewed at jocoelection.org.

Statements of substantial interests have been filed by all but one candidate, and the website is updated daily.

Brent Carroll, 400 First St., Edgerton

Employment in last calendar year: Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, Edgerton, and a baking company in Lenexa. Spouse Monica is listed as disabled. No ownership listed; no fees or commissions listed. No offices or service organizations listed.

Donald Roberts, PO Box, Edgerton

Employment in last calendar year: City of Edgerton; Spouse Shelby employment listed as Compu Tech. No ownership listed; Organizations listed include: Elevate Edgerton!, chairman; Edgerton Frontier Days, board; United Community Services, board; Workforce Partnership, board, and Johnson County Charter Commission, member.

Jeremy Seifert, Statement not filed

Tyler Winkleman, 212 W 7th, Edgerton

Employment in last calendar year: O’Reilly Auto Parts, retail; and Monica, spouse, Scotwood Industries. No ownership listed. No fees or commissions listed; no offices or service organizations listed.