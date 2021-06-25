More than $35,000 was raised for school supplies for Edgerton Elementary students. In the first softball game between the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Johnson County Fire District #1, deputies won one, and JCFD#1 won the other. About 100 attended the game. “ First year for the softball game,” said Kara Banks, Edgerton marketing and communications manager. “They played two games… fire won one, sheriff’s won the other. They called it a draw because of the heat. They raised just over $35,000. All the money raised is going to pay for enrollment fees, school supplies, classroom supplies, and a hygiene closet for every student at Edgerton Elementary this year. ” Despite the heat, Frontier Days 50th annual event was well attended. “The Boy Scouts were the Grand Marshall and they won 1st place,” Banks said. Photo courtesy of the City of Edgerton