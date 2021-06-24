By Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

There is much at fault with living our lives in front of screens. Be it electronic or even plain old window screens.

We all do it however.

We hide behind electronic devices and pop out to agree or disagree with someone making a comment. It is easy, it is anonymous.

We do it daily. Such is life also behind plain old window screens.

We hide behind curtains and agree and disagree with the goings on in our neighborhood or on our street.

We remain anonymous, and we recognize people on our block by vehicles, or perhaps their children or dogs when they are out walking.

As a population, we basically remain nameless and faceless behind our screens of choice.

My little furry roommate prefers to be outside. He likes to see what goes on. He vocalizes his protests at dogs and people he can’t recognize by smell. We sit outside in the sometimes sweltering evening heat. He likes the warmth from the concrete.

I just like being outside and seeing birds and flowers. I like, my furry friend Max, know most of the folks who walk our block. I recognize the vehicles. I also know when people are sprucing up their home for sale, or when one has sold. I have connections to people who know things that I don’t always know.

Maybe this makes me a busy body? I am not sure. But I am not going to be a prisoner in my little abode.

When I moved here I decided I wasn’t going to be invisible. Or for that matter, obtrusive.

I don’t know the young couple who live across the street from me. They have two little ones, who they absolutely parent very carefully. They also have two dogs. My driveway buddy and I speak to the grandparents when they visit. We wave and they return the gesture.

My cross street neighbors’ dogs got loose, out the door, over the weekend. They re older dogs, very nice and social. I saw it on the social media site. But I don’t know the young couples names. Which is fine.

I reposted the found dog notice. It was picked up by another neighbor and she contacted them. They immediately went to retrieve their dogs.

I still don’t know their first names or last, but with teamwork, they got their pups back home.

This is how it should be. We look out for each other. If anyone finds my dog outside, I hope they check on my welfare.

So with the next two weeks ahead being noisy and loud and hard to handle for some folks and critters who fear fireworks, let’s look out for neighbors.

You don’t have to be nosy, or even assertive. Just be kind and helpful. It only takes a minute to wave and be considerate.

It’s a good thing to teach your kids, too.