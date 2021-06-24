Communicators from throughout the United States were honored June 11, during a National Federation of Press Women Zoom communications contest ceremony. Among those honored was columnist Dorothy Rosby who received a first place award in the Nonfiction Book for Adult Readers, Humor category for her book Alexa’s a Spy and Other Things to Be Ticked off About, Humorous Essays on the Hassles of Our Time.

NFPW is a nationwide organization of women and men pursuing careers across the communications spectrum, including print and electronic journalism, freelancing, new media, books, public relations, marketing, graphic design, photography, advertising, radio and television.

A distinguished group of professional journalists, communications specialists and educators judged nearly 2,000 entries in a wide variety of categories. Only first-place winning entries at the state level are eligible to enter the national contest. All entries were published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020.