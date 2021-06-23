Olathe Housing Authority

Annual Meeting

The Olathe Housing Authority will hold its Annual Meeting on July 28th, 6:00 pm, at Parkview Manor located at 300 N Chestnut St, Olathe, KS 66061. The Board of Housing Commissioners monthly meeting will be held directly following the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

The Board of Housing Commissioners regularly schedule meetings are held on the 4th Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm at the City of Olathe Information Technology Office located at 135 S Kansas Avenue, Olathe, KS 66061.

Please call 913-971-6260 at least 48 hours in advance if an interpreter is needed.

For updated remove attendance options please refer to https://www.olatheks.org/government/boards-commissions-committees/board-of-housing-commissioners or call 913-971-6260.