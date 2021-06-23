CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REVISIONS TO UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE

CASE: UDCA2021-01

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regard to revisions to the Edgerton Unified Development Code, specifically Article 5, Section 5.2(P) – L-P Logistics Park District – Signage.

Dated this 23rd day of June, 2021.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021