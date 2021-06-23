REQUEST FOR DESIGN TEAM QUALIFICATIONS

FOR THE GREENSPACE PROJECT

The City of Edgerton is seeking qualifications from Design Teams for design of The Greenspace, as well as a space study on an existing facility, City Hall. The Greenspace will be a new facility for residents of all ages to gather in Downtown Edgerton. Downtown has served as a gathering place for generations of Edgerton families attending Frontier Days, block parties, parades, shopping the local businesses, etc. The building is estimated to be 20,000 to 30,000 square feet. Initial public engagement has been completed showing general ideas of desired amenities (multi-use sports court, meeting space, splash pad, etc.).

The Request for Qualifications may be examined in the City Clerk’s Office of Edgerton City Hall at 404 East Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. The Request for Qualifications is also available at the city’s website at http://www.edgertonks.org/city-government/business-with-city.aspx. Responses must be submitted to the City of Edgerton prior to 4:00 PM on July 7, 2021. Completed Statements of Qualifications shall be sealed and clearly marked “Design Statements of Qualifications for The Greenspace”.

Any questions shall be directed to Kara Banks, Marketing and Communications Manager at (913) 893-6231 or [email protected]