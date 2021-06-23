All three Gardner mayoral candidates have filed their statements of financial interest with the Johnson Count Election office by the June 10 deadline. There is no primary in Gardner; the general election is in November.

Those seeking the position of mayor include: Randy Gregorcyk, Tory Roberts and Todd Winters. All three are currently serving on the Gardner City Council.

Randy Gregorcyk, 620 E Hawthorn, Gardner

Employment listed as Pride Industries, California; and spouse Kara at an orthodontic offices; No commissions or fees listed; Organizations listed as council member, Gardner City Council; and board member Johnson County Fire District #1, board member.

Tory Roberts, 17125 Jessica, Gardner

Employment listed as Stouse LLC and City of Gardner . No ownership interests, fees or commissions listed.

Service organizations include: Gardner Lions Club, president; Gardner PEO JT , recording secretary; and American Legion Auxiliary #19, sergeant at arms.

Todd Winters, 28502 W 162nd Terr, Gardner

Investments include Winters Chiropractic, Gardner; two mutual funds; and four stock investments held by Todd. Spouse Deidre’s employment is listed as Byron Family Dentist, Shawnee; and James Voorhees, dentist, Lenexa.

No fees or commissions are reported as received.

Forms are updated daily at jocoelection.org.