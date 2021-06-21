Bethany College

Nearly 232 Bethany College students have earned semester honors for their academic performance during the Spring 2021 semester and have been named to the Honor Roll.

Spring Hill

Meghan G Goff, Biology

Sam Houston State University

The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.

Spring Hill

Cooper Neidecker, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Film & TV Production, Cum Laude

Iowa State University

More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Spring Hill

Noah James Nemer, 4, Environmental Science (LAS)

Wellsville

Hunter John Larson, 4, Mechanical Engineering