Each Wednesday and Thursday this summer Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm offers “Days Out with Frank and Ella,” a program named for the two youngest Mahaffie children that explores a different theme each week related to growing up during the 1860s. The theme for June 16-17 is Fun and Games.

Admission is $5 per youth with one adult admitted free with each paid youth. Additional adults are $7. Visit Mahaffie.org for more information.

Each Thursday night during June and July Mahaffie is open late from 6 to 8 p.m. for Family Fun Nights. Each week will emphasize a different theme related to life during the 1860s. The theme for June 17 is Fun and Games. Admission to the grounds is free, though some activities may carry a small fee. Visit Mahaffie.org for more information.

Mahaffie House is located at 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe.