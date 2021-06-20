Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Andy Bowne, new president of Johnson County Community College, presented updates on the college to Edgerton City Council on June 10.

He thanked the council for their support.

“It’s certainly been a challenging year for all of us,” Bowne said.

He said courses were predominantly online, especially in the Summer with about 20 percent face to face.

“Summer is heavily online but in the Fall they jump more to face to face,” Bowne said.

On June 1 the college opened more to the community, he said.

Bowne said JCCC is the lowest cost option in Kansas at $94 per credit hour.

He said JCCC is excellent for high school students receiving college credit and residents taking continuing education courses.

Don Roberts, mayor, thanked Bowne for their partnership with the Learning Center and what they provide a community such as Edgerton.

“They’ve been a tremendous partner,” he said. “There’s a lot of activity even though the community doesn’t see it.”

Roberts said it never ceases to amaze him when JCCC steps up to help residents.

Ron Conus, council member, said he appreciated the opportunities the college provides the community.

According to Browne’s bio: Dr. Andrew (Andy) W. Bowne (pronounced like “town”) will be JCCC’s new president starting July 1, 2020. Bowne will succeed Joe M. Sopcich, who has served in this position since June 2013 and has been employed by the college since 1992. Bowne was unanimously approved by the JCCC Board of Trustees in the board’s regular meeting on March 19.

Bowne brings notable experience to JCCC, including: Fostering an institutional culture dedicated to the success of every student; An understanding of the importance of diversity, welcoming and engagement; A willingness to emphasize workforce training as well as partnerships with K-12 schools for lifelong learning; A proven ability to work with community stakeholders to ensure the college is meeting community needs and expectations; A background of successful fundraising and promoting public-private partnerships; A focus on the value of everyone in the campus community, including students, faculty and administration.

Bowne currently serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer of the entire Indiana community college system (with 18 colleges statewide). He earned his Doctor of Education from Western Michigan University, where he also earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees.

In other business:

The Edgerton City Council adopted the Kansas Homeland Security Region Hazard Mitigation Plan at their June 10 meeting.

Trey Whitaker, public works superintendent, said the city was continuing the approved county resolution from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“It allows us to protect residents and property in need of emergency,” he said.

Roberts said FEMA demanded the plan be adopted in order for municipalities to receive money.

Lee Hendricks, city attorney, said it was the same plan approved two years ago. “The resolution may be short and sweet, but the plan is massive,” he said.

The regional mitigation plan was approved by FEMA on Oct. 3, 2019. The plan was adopted by Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Nove. 7, 2019.

— Two parcels of land between 181st and Waverly were also approved for voluntary land annexation.

—Beth Linn, city administrator, presented an update on the 207th street grade separation.

She said the design at 8th and 207th/Braun with BG Consultants was to keep trucks from going off the roadway.

Linn said they couldn’t correct all the problems and road closures would be minimal next week.

“We appreciate the public’s patience,” she said.

Linn said there had also been concerns that the road had gone from mud last month to dust this month because of the weather changes.

Clay Longanecker, council member, said he wanted to know why the gravel was up higher at 207th and Co-op Road.

Linn said there were grade changes in that area ,so they were trying to balance and cover the pipeline.

“It is humped right there,” she said.

Linn said the city asks residents to slow down there.

Josh Lewis, council member, said every day he sees a sweeping truck go through the area to help.