Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS members trained recently on extrication training. Just like any training, this will help sharpen skills to make members operate more quickly and safely when on the scene of an emergency. The training took place at Marvins Tow Service, Inc. facility and for the many vehicles they’ve donated through the years. Photos courtesy of JCFD#1

Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Johnson County Fire District #1 approved the purchase of a Type 3 Wildland Engine from Conrad Fire Equipment at their June 8 meeting.

The fire engine cost is not to exceed $394,259.52.

Randy Gregorcyk, board member, said it was a good savings to citizens.

Keith Johnson, board treasurer, said he was happy to see the fire engine contract had been included on the finance report.

Rob Kirk, fire chief, presented two plaques too Mark Burdolski, board president, for 20 years of board service and Keith Johnson, board treasurer, for 35 years of board service.

Dennis Meyers, deputy fire chief, said the new fire station is progressing. It is east of Four Corners Rd and West 191 in Edgerton . “We ran into a hiccup,” he said.

Meyers said the monsoon rains in May had delayed the waterproofing of the roof.

Storage and appliances had been pre-purchased which saved them $200,000, he said

The new station is in addition to the other three stations for Johnson County Fire District #1 Plans for the Fire Station #123 consists of two parcels of 0.77 acres and 10.36 acres. The proposed new lots will be 5.88 and 5.21 acres. In addition to the new fire station on the western parcel, a possible future training facility may be built to the east.

Gregorcyk said he had met with Kirk about the traffic issues from the big trucks on 183rd westbound traffic and was working with the Jim Pruetting, Gardner city administrator, and Jay Belcher, police chief, on solutions.

Gregorcyk said he was lobbying for an overhead structure for height limit, installing signage and doubling the fines on trucks.

“Thanks for help with the discussion,” he said.