Edgerton Frontier Days is back the weekend of June 18, 19, 2021 with parade, crafts, music and a special soft-pitch game.

This is the first softball event between the Johnson County Sheriff’s office and Johnson County Fire District #1, and it is to be held June 19 beginning at noon after the Frontier Days Parade.

The goal of the slow-pitch softball fundraiser is to raise enough money to pay for the school supplies and registration fees for all students going to Edgerton Elementary.

This is community spirit at its finest, and these two organizations should be commended – with a special thanks to the deputy who came up with the idea. It reminds us of the old “water barrel fights” during Fair week when organizations would use fire hoses to “tug of war” with barrels on rope suspended on barrels.

Sounds fun? It was.

The softball tournament promises to be fun, too. Don’t miss it.

The community of Edgerton celebrates its heritage with its annual Frontier Days since 1971. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. This year will be its 50th celebration.