Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

A lack of parking in downtown Edgerton was discussed at the June 10 Edgerton city council meeting,

Beth Linn, city administrator, suggested a proposal to change downtown parking issues.

Linn said she had been approached by Patty’s Salon with concerns about a lack of parking for their customers.

“The City of Edgerton has had a lot going on lately,” Linn said.

Linn said zoning and economic development is always trying to bring businesses and business into the city.

“How do we allocate spots without interruption?” she said. Linn said she suggested a time limit of an hour on two spaces north of Nelson Road.

“Patrons visiting—it gives them enough time to do a lot of things,” she said.

Linn said it would discourage municipal court patrons from parking in those spots, and show their commitment is to the downtown businesses.

Clay Longanecker, council member, said he wanted to know who would enforce the parking.

“Folks who run businesses will help and notify us,” Linn said. “Signs will keep people honest.”

Don Roberts, mayor, said it was a good place to start. “The intent of downtown is to attract customers to the businesses,” he said.

Roberts said he pictured the spots to have more permanent signage similar to handicapped parking spots.

The resolution will be brought back to a consent agenda on a future meeting date.