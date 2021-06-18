Teacher negotiations begin

The Gardner Edgerton National Education Association and Board of Education teams held the initial 2021-2022 negotiations meeting May 26, 2021. It was a virtual meeting, with all team members participating remotely.

Time was taken to review each side’s noticed items. Next the teams focused on establishing the procedures/timelines for moving forward. The sides agreed to work quickly and try to conclude the negotiations process, by the statutory deadline of July 31st.

All team members were asked to share their availability for the month of June, so the next meeting could be promptly scheduled.

Additionally, both teams agreed efforts would need to be made at the very next meeting, likely the week of June 7, to have proposals ready for all items, including compensation items.

Finally, it was decided that future meets would be in person, held at the district office and live streamed for public viewing.

Team members include: GENEA

•Bev Furlong, Early Childhood Teacher, Sunflower Elementary School

•Kari Owings, Kindergarten Teacher, Sunflower Elementary School

•Robbie Smith, Fourth Grade Teacher, Nike Elementary School

•Mandy Taylor, Language Arts Teacher, Trail Ridge Middle School

•Angela Hansen, Computer Teacher, Pioneer Ridge Middle School

•Leslie Rahn, ScienceTeacher, Gardner Edgerton High SchoolBOE

•Shawn Carlisle -BOE President*Rob Shippy -BOE Vice President

•Pam Stranathan -Superintendent

•Jeremy McFadden -Director of Business/Finance

•Jody Marshall -Director of Human Resources

•Bruce Haber -Principal, Nike Elementary School*John McIntire -Principal, Pioneer Ridge Middle School

•Tony Taylor -Assistant Principal, Gardner Edgerton High School

District provides 25,000 meals in 7 hours

June 1 kicked off distribution of summer meal kits for all kids ages 1-18.

The response was overwhelming. By final count, more than 25,000 meals handed out in seven plus hours.

For those families who were unable to wait in line (it never let up from) the district is offering a one-time additional pickup time on to ensure everyone has an opportunity to claim their kit.

Each kit contained seven breakfast and seven lunch entrees plus side items, a bundle of fresh produce, and two half gallons of milk.

Pre-ordering was encouraged to help navigate the many USDA flexibilities to streamline the program including the ability for parents to pick up without needing to have their children present.

Future plans include an extension of distribution time and additional technology tools to keep the line moving.

Although there have been several suggestions from families to request additional sites to minimize wait time, the summer staffing levels are only able to fill needed spots at one building. Many of the team expressed a desire to take some much-needed time off this summer

The team takes great pride in giving families new choices and being different than everyone else’s summer meal sites. Tuesday was the result of doing just that while tripling the normal site traffic from last summer.

The district is working diligently to minimize the wait time.