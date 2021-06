Photos courtesy USD 231

The Gardner Edgerton High School custodial staff have begun the detailed cleaning of classrooms and other rooms and areas throughout the school. Summer has arrived, and with it the start of summer construction and building cleaning activities. The summer paint crew (bottom right) has begun painting in Wheatridge Middle School. The paint crew will be working through the latter part of July to paint areas in a number of buildings that are in need of a fresh appearance.