On June 9, 2021, at 8:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed disturbance.

Multiple neighbors reported observing four individuals involved in an active armed disturbance involving gun fire in the 800 block of S. Creekside Dr. No injuries have been reported to the Gardner Police Department as a result of the incident.

Officers responded to the area, said Jay Belcher police chief. “Two individuals fled in a vehicle and two individuals fled on foot. Two individuals were detained. The identity of the two other individuals involved is still under investigation. ”

A total of 12 officers and vehicles responded to the incident. ”That total includes detectives, administration and all responding personnel from the GPD and Johnson County Sheriff’s office,” Belcher said.

The investigation is continuing but no arrests have been made at this time.

Although three persons are shown at jocosheriff.org as arrested June 9 at about that time, GPD declined comment on whether the three apprehended were linked to this report.

The police have no information that would connect these individuals with shooting incidents near Edgerton or with any other activity.

“There’s really nothing else to share at this time as the case is still under investigation,” Belcher said.

There have been reports of random shooting activity and damage to construction sites near Edgerton, and Crime Stoppers has offered a reward regarding those incidents.