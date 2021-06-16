(First Published in the Gardner News on Wednesday, June 16, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 21PR-646

Division No. 8

PATRICIA E. FLOOD, Deceased. Chapter 59 Proceeding

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on June 10, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by Peter A. Flood and Jason A. Flood, heirs, devisees and legatees, and Co- Executors named in the Last Will and Testament of Patricia E. Flood, Deceased, dated September 10, 1997, praying that the Will filed with the Petition be admitted to probate and record, and that they be appointed as Co-Executors, without bond, and that they be granted Letters Testamentary.

.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four (4) months from the date of first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Peter A. Flood and Jason A. Flood, Petitioners

Law Office of J. Michael Haskin

Supreme Court No. 09123

O. Box 413

Olathe, KS 66051-0413

(913) 782-0706

Attorney for Petitioners

(Please publish once each week for three (3) consecutive weeks and after the final publication, please mail one (1) Proof of Publication to J. Michael Haskin, Post Office Box 413, Olathe, Kansas, 66051-0413.)