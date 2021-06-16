NOTICE OF HEARING

ON AN UPDATE TO THE PLANOLATHE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

CPA21-0001

Pursuant to K.S.A. 12-747, NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing to discuss the review of the PlanOlathe Comprehensive Plan and the Future Land Use Map. The public hearing will be held in the Council Chamber of City Hall at 100 E. Santa Fe Street, Olathe, KS, on the 12th day of July 2021 at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to this change.

The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments about the PlanOlathe Comprehensive Plan. If amendments are recommended, the Planning Commission shall submit recommended amendments to the Governing Body for final approval. For additional information call the Olathe Planning Division at (913) 971-8750.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

Dated this 15th day of June 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda D. Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

