Recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Appanoose Brethren Church and Appanoose Cemetery will be open for self-guided tours at 2 p.m. June 13.

The church is located at 491 Woodson Rd., and the cemetery at 196 N 1 Road; located in Franklin County/Douglass County border, 1 Road, between East 100 Road/Arkansas Road and East 300 Road/Colorado Road.

Bottled water will be available at the church. Property owner Nancy Copp will be available to discuss her research. A flag ceremony honoring veterans will be conducted by the Frontier 4-H Club at 2:15 p.m.

Sunscreen and walking shoes are recommended.