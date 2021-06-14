Flora “Jean” (Reynolds) Crabtree , Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great, Great Grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin passed away peacefully during the evening of June 1st, 2021 just 4 days after her 98th birthday surrounded by loved ones.

Jean was born May 28, 1923 in Westville, Oklahoma to Fred R. & Grace E. (Mitchell) Reynolds. She attended college in Oklahoma and went on to have a wonderful, vast career life. Which included working as a personal secretary to JC Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards. She has also worked as a bookkeeper, owned a 24 hour cafe for the Union Pacific with her husband Jim and even ran a movie theater with him. Additionally, Jean worked on the line at King Radio Corp. and in her 60’s went to cosmetology school to learn how to do nails to work in a retirement home after moving to California with her daughter, her daughter’s husband (Bill) and her grandson Chance Hamlin. Plus, she enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army providing meals during the holidays. Jean also enjoyed her time with the Rebeka Lodge in KC and Gardner, the Eastern Stars of Gardner and the L.A.P. M in California. She was a member of the Gardner Baptist Church and Sunnyside Community Church in Clackamas, OR.

Jean married the love of her life James “Jim” S. Crabtree on December 31, 1952. She is pre-ceded in death by her parents Fred R. and Grace E Reynolds, her brother Harold R. Reynolds, and her loving husband of 33 years James S. Crabtree. Surviving members include son, Robert L. Lendermon (Terry), daughter Deborah (Bruno) Matulich, along with 10 grandchildren, multiple great grandchildren, and several great, great, grandchildren.

Jean called many places home including Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina, Illinois, Wyoming, Missouri, California and finally Oregon. She lived with her daughter for 36 years, following the passing of her husband.

The family suggests contributions in Jean’s memory to: Cornelia #50 Rebekah Lodge please send to Reva Jeane Beard at 8250 Everett Ave. Kansas City, Kansas 66112

There will be a celebration of life Sunday, June 27th at 2:00 PM at Deborah & Bruno’s home.

Arrangements by Crown Memorial Centers * Cremation & Burial

Inurnment will be at a later date in Gardner, Kansas.