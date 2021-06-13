File photo

Edgerton Frontier Days is back the weekend of June 18, 19, 2021 with parade, crafts, music and a special soft-pitch game.

The community of Edgerton celebrates its heritage with its annual Frontier Days since 1971. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. This year will be its 50th celebration.

A special event this year is a slow-pitch softball fundraiser to raise enough money to pay for the school supplies and registration fees for all students going to Edgerton Elementary. The event will take place beginning at noon on June 19 following the Frontier Days parade. The game will take place between Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Fire District #1. It will begin around noon.