On June 7, the Johnson County Museum is launching Sensory Friendly Mondays, a new slate of programs designed to make the museum accessible to more people in the community. During Sensory Friendly Days at the Johnson County Museum, the museum’s exhibits, including KidScape – a 3,500 square foot interactive history exhibit designed for children ages two to nine – will be presented in a comfortable, low-sensory way.

“The Johnson County Museum strives to be a place open and welcoming to all members of our community,” said Mary McMurray, museum director. “Sensory Friendly Mondays are an exciting new way for the museum to welcome individuals with sensory processing challenges and their families to enjoy a fun experience at the museum.”

Sensory Friendly Mondays feature limited-occupancy sessions designed specifically for children with sensory processing differences and Autism Spectrum Disorders, and their families. The programs take place on the first Monday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn more and register at www.jcprd.com/museum.