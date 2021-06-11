Staff photo

Work continues on the 2075h Street Grade Separation in Edgerton.

Crews from Pyramid Construction have started work on the 207th Street Grade Separation in Edgerton.

The off-grade crossing over the railroad tracks at 207th Street and Co-Op Road will give first responders a clear route into town and improve commute times for the traveling public whenever a train is blocking the crossings into the residential community.

“This is a project that’s been talked about for my entire life,” said Donald Roberts, Edgerton mayor. “I’m thrilled that we’re finally able to afford to make this critical link for public safety. Now there won’t be any worries that fire, police or ambulance crews won’t be able to get to homes if a train is blocking the intersection. This bridge has been years in the making, and I thank our past and present council members for their support to make this happen.”

This $15 million bridge is paid for entirely by revenue generated by LPKC and a $1 million CARS grant from the county. During construction, traffic will be able to drive 207th Street until the final connections need to be made.

At the end of March, crews began drilling for the new bridge supports, temporarily blocking traffic along Co-Op Road. Edgerton will post updates about the construction and any neighborhood impacts on social media pages and edgertonks.org.

Work is expected to be significantly complete before the end of the year.