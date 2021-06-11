Filing deadline for area candidates was June 1, and a number of filings were done before the noon deadline.

The only primary will be Aug. 4 for the Edgerton mayor position. ncumbent Don Roberts will face off against newcomers Brent Carroll, Jeremy Seifert and Tyler Winkleman. Final winner will be determined during the November general election.

Ballots will be cast for Gardner mayoral candidates: Randy Gregorcyk,

Tory Kristen Roberts, and Todd Winters. All three are currently serving on the council.

Steve Shute, incumbent mayor, had announced via social media he would not run, but filed for a council position on June 1. Other candidates for the at-large positions are: Mark Baldwin, incumbent, and newcomers Alexander Coleman and John Tramble, Jr.

For Edgerton’s council seats Ron Conus, Joshua Lewis, Zachary T. Myers and Josie Stambaugh have filed for the November election.

Three have filed for Spring Hill mayor: Tyler Graves, Steve Owen and Scott P. Snavely.

For Spring Hill council at large: Rodolfo Arevalo, Joe Berkey, Chad Eckert, Brian Peel and Roy Riffel have filed.

In Gardner Edgerton USD 231 school district all available seats are contested.

For position 2 candidates are: Jeff Miller and John Brandon Parks, incumbent. This is for the remainder of a two year unexpired term.

Candidates for school district member 4 are Monica Jacobs and Lana Sutton, incumbent.

Thomas Reddin has filed against Rob Shippy, incumbent, for district member 5.

Three candidates have filed for school district member 6: Greg Chapman, Stacey Coleman, and Corrie Kramer.

In Spring Hill USD 230 school district member 4 Nicole Melius and Winbolt have filed; for district 5 Sharon Mitchell has filed, and for member 6 Keith Ewing has filed.