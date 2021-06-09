CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION

VAC21-0002

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 12th day of July 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated sanitary sewer easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

That part of the 32.00 foot Permanent Sanitary Sewer Easement recorded in Book 201808 at Page 006543, lying the Southeast and Southwest One-Quarters of Section 17, Township 13 South, Range 23 East in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Southeast One-Quarter; thence North 87 degrees 42 minutes 53 seconds East, along the North line of said Southeast One-Quarter a distance of 109.84 feet; thence South 02 degrees 17 minutes 07 seconds East a distance of 32.22 feet to the point of beginning of said permanent easement; thence along the center line of said permanent easement South 04 degrees 55 minutes 29 seconds East a distance of 24.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the vacation of said permanent easement; thence continuing along said centerline, South 04 degrees 55 minutes 29 seconds East a distance of 86.86 feet to the POINT OF TERMINUS of the permanent easement vacation.

The outer boundaries of the above described vacation shall be lengthened or shortened as required, so as to end on the North line of the 20′ PUB/E platted in “VALLEY RIDGE, FOURTH PLAT”.

Location or Vicinity: Vicinity of W 115th Street and S Cedar Creek Parkway.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 4th day of June, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

Publish one (1) time on the following date: June 9, 2021

Return two (2) proofs to the City Clerk of the City of Olathe, Kansas.