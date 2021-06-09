Georgia “Darlene” Prier, 88, of Gardner passed away on June 6, 2021 at her home.

Darlene was born July 2, 1932 in Brunswick, Mo. to Thomas “Jeff” and Bertha Mae Edemann. She was the Salutatorian of Gardner High School Class of 1950. Darlene was an Air Force wife for many years and moved to Gardner Lake in 1977. She loved the local flowers and birds but “hated” the squirrels. Darlene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner. She enjoyed reading and was an avid Jayhawks basketball fan.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Bertha Mae Edemann and siblings: Wayne Hardy, Norma Isabel Abbott and brother-in-law, Robert Eugene Abbott. She is survived by her children: Cynthia Jo Prier of Summerville, SC and Gardner, and Gregory Alan Prier of the home; Sister Laura Jeanette McKaig (Donald “Babe”) of Gardner and Newton, Kan. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

Funeral Service 3:00 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Gardner. Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Gardner, Kan. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.