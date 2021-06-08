Jeanie Rankin, volunteer, added beautiful flower arrangements and the dove stone under the Mt. Pleasant Four Corners Cemetery signs. Volunteers decorated the stones with flag and began restoring Mt. Pleasant Four Corners Cemetery in 2020. It is a registered historical site of about two acres and was established in 1870. The site had fallen into disrepair but thru volunteer effort headstones have been repaired, pavers put down and flowers planted. Photo courtesy of Mt. Pleasant Four Corners Cemetery