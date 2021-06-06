North Center Street

Intermittent lane closures on N. Center Street, from Shawnee Street to Colleen Drive, began on June 1 to allow the city’s street crew to perform pavement repairs to fix cracks in the roadway.

During this time, flaggers will temporarily stop traffic for patching operations. Weather permitting, the project will take approximately two weeks to complete, with crews working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays. Contact the Public Works Street Division at 913.856.0908 for questions.

191st St

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed 191st St., west of Gardner Road on June 1.

This closure is part of the work being completed for the I-35/Gardner Road improvement project. A detour will be provided.

Motorists will regain access in early to mid-July.

Old 56. Lone Elm, Olathe

The Lone Elm Rd. improvements project will widen Lone Elm Road to a four-lane divided arterial section between Old 56 Highway and 151st Street. Other improvements include: New storm sewer; additional streetlights; on-street bike lanes and sidewalks; pedestrian crossings.

As part of this project, the Lone Elm Road and Old 56 Highway intersection will be reconfigured to a Continuous

Flow Intersection. Intersection improvements include: new storm sewer; new traffic signals; new medians; additional streetlights; pedestrian crossings at the intersection.

119th St Bridge, Olathe

As part of the ongoing construction of the I-35 Interchange, the 119th Street Bridge over I-35 will be closed starting June 1, 2021. This closure will last 90 days and will restrict left turn access on and off the interstate as well as traffic crossing the interstate. Right turn movements on and off the interstate at 119th Street will still be available during this time. Please follow the posted detour.

This closure was originally scheduled to begin no earlier than July 1; however, due to steel delivery delays, it became apparent that the project construction timeline would need to extend into 2022. Staff determined methods and schedule modifications to reduce the impacts of the steel delay, shifted the phase of construction affected by the steel to a later date and rescheduling the bridge closure to June 1. The closure will remain at 90 days and construction will continue on the BNSF bridges following the complete closure.

Overall project completion is tentatively scheduled for the end of 2021. Visit OlatheKS.org/119 for more information