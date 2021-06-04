Lynne Hermansen

Special To The Gardner News

City of Edgerton swore in a new council member May 26.

Don Roberts, mayor, recommended Jody Brown to the council.

Roberts said Katee Smith, member, resigned her seat May 26 because her family was moving South of Lawrence, Kan.

“I want to thank her for her service,” he said. Roberts said Brown had served 16 years prior as an Edgerton council member.

A public hearing for the temporary waiving of the city’s sale and consumption of alcohol prohibition on certain public property was held. The original city code prohibits the sale and consumption 200 feet from a church, school, nursing home, library or hospital.

The request was made by Frontier Days Association for the upcoming Frontier Days festival June 18 and 19.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said the proximity of the festival to the library was the issue.

The temporary waiver passed with certain criteria. The criteria includes the sale and consumption of alcohol is only allowed from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on June 18 and 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on June 19, sale and consumption can only be on Nelson Street between East Third and East Fourth Streets and only paper and plastic cups can be used.

A deadline for June 21 to restore the exterior of a home at 1110 W. 7th Street was approved.

Katy Crow, development services director, said the windows and door had been damaged in a fire on December 15, 2020.

“It’s having a detrimental effect to the adjoining property,” she said.

Crow said it was unlawful to keep the structure in slightly, deteriorating or dilapidated and as of today there had been no action taken by the owner Mikkel Allenbrand.

“The owner’s whereabouts are unknown,” she said.

Crow said this allows the city to abate the costs.

The city has 10 days after the second publication of the notice before they can go in and make repairs, she said.

Ron Conus, council member, said it was reasonable for an owner to board up after a fire.

“But there is a time limit in codes,” he said.

Linn said the city was concerned with the dilapidation and the ability to residents to gain entry access. “We hope the mortgage company can step forward,” she said.

Lee Hendricks, city attorney, said it would be different if they had heard from the owner.

“Had the letter gone out and we had heard back we wouldn’t be so hardcore about actions,” he said. “The problem is this could go on for decades.”

Linn said the city has worked with other homeowners’ fire damages in the past, and they are always most concerned with residents’ health and welfare.

Several organizations also presented their 2022 budget requests.

The city granted the following:

$25,000 for Frontier Days

$2,000 for Project Grad

$2,000 for Johnson County Utility Assistance

$2,500 for United Community Services

$75,000 for Elevate Edgerton

Miami County Conservation District was unable to attend and invited back.