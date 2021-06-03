Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

The City of Edgerton held an executive session at their May 27 meeting regarding recent shots fired reports. Council members decided to offer a $10,000 reward for the 2nd and Nelson incident, and there is also a $27,000 Crime Stoppers reward for $100,000 in area vandalism.

“We stand strong against crimes of this nature,” Don Roberts, mayor, said regarding the $10,000 reward. “We want capture, prosecution and accountability.” Roberts said council didn’t want to see citizens hurt.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reported incidents of gunfire at the intersection of East 2nd and East Nelson Street in Edgerton.

The first incident was reported around 11 p.m. on May 8 approximately seven rounds of gunfire struck a nearby home.

The second incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. May 23 near the same home. In this incident, three gunshots were reported.

According to a press release, the City of Edgerton, the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office, and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline have requested the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for two separate incidents totaling nearly $100,000.00 in property damage.

The first incident occurred on April 11, 2021; signs were stolen from a construction project. Additionally, five dead raccoons were placed on the steps leading into the project trailer on site. There was also damage reported from gunfire.

On May 9, 2021 two electronic sign boards were damaged with gunfire at 207th and Waverly in Edgerton. A further sign board was damaged at 213th and Kill Creek. Four security cameras were found damaged from gunfire, along with the solar panels that power the security cameras. Several construction signs were found to be damaged along Waverly Road.

Supplemental reward funds from NorthPoint Development and an anonymous donor were added to the existing Crime Stoppers reward bringing the total up to a possible $27,000.00 for information leading to arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.