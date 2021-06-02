Brian McGee

The Blazer Boys T&F squad came home as Regional Runners-up and punched 14 tickets to state after competing extremely well in the deepest Regional in 6A. Several outstanding performances took place and coaches were particularly impressed with the poise displayed by the athletes (boys and girls) in what, for most, was their first Regional competition.

Regional Champions

Matt Limer, 300m hurdles, 40.64 (8th fastest in GEHS history)

Ethan Reynolds, 100m, 10.75 (4th fastest in GEHS history)

All 14 boys state qualifiers:

Carson Sander: javelin

Carson Chaffee: javelin

Storm Frazier: pole vault

John Ahsens: 100m & 4x100m relay

Lucas Anderson: 4x100m relay & 4x400m relay

Ethan Reynolds: 100m; 200m, 4×1, 4×4

Trot Wood: 4x400m relay

Owen Massaro: 4x800m relay

Jude Graham: 4x800m relay

Wrenner Brown: 4x800m relay

Jordan Kilonzo: 800m; 4×8; 4×4

Quenton Walion: 4×8; 1600m, 800m, 4×4

Matt Limer: 300m hurdles & 4×4

Brian Wilson: 4×1