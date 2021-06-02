Randy Gregorcyk announced his intention to run for Mayor of Gardner.

“Leadership is crucial to guiding Gardner as it continues to grow.” said Gregorcyk. “I believe Listening, Learning and Leading will be important in supporting the Gardner community; while continuing to foster strong relationships with our neighboring cities and stakeholders.”

Currently serving as a Gardner city council member and fire board member of the Johnson County fire district no.1, Gregorcyk has supported numerous economic development opportunities in Gardner, ranging from residential to commercial projects, most notably the Grata Development project on the east side of I-35 – a major annexation for the city. Continued growth is important, coupled with community investment, considering the age of our infrastructure and roadways.

“As the city continues to grow, we need to ensure that Public Safety continues to be a high priority.” Gregorcyk said. He supports Gardner Police Department initiatives and will continue to foster a relationship with both the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Johnson County Fire District No. 1.

Gregorcyk concluded, “I am amazed by our community’s strength over the last year and feel confident, together, we can keep Gardner a desirable place to call home.”