$27 K reward offered

The public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for two separate incidents totaling nearly $100,000 in property damage near Edgerton.

On April 11, 2021, construction project signs were stolen, five dead raccoons were placed on a project trailer’s steps, and gunfire damage. On May 9, 2021 two electronic sign boards were damaged with gunfire at 207th and Waverly and a sign board at 213th and Kill Creek. Four security cameras were damaged from gunfire, solar panels and construction signs were found damaged along Waverly Road.

NorthPoint Development and an anonymous donor have added to the existing Crime Stoppers reward for a total of $27,000. Contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), or www.KCcrimestoppers.com. Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $27,000 in reward money.