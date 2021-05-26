Despite overcast skies, Gardner Edgerton graduation went off as planned as seniors took to the field for the ceremony May 22. The event was held outdoors at the District Athletic Complex on the campus of Gardner Edgerton High School. Due to COVID 19 safety requirements, masks were required. The Gardner News’ graduation edition featuring senior photos are available to purchase. Photo courtesy of photoexpectations
