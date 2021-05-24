Grand Star Elementary hosted Relay for Life week April 12 – 16. Students participated by donating change. The classroom in each grade level raising the most money was able to “pie” their teacher during the end-of-week assembly. Students and staff also participated in pajama day and a hat day. Photo courtesy of USD 231
