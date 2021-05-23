Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of East Warren at 1:40 a.m. on May 15 after an automatic alarm alerted the alarm company. Upon arrival, the initial dispatched crew found smoke coming from the home and they upgraded the incident to a house fire which added additional units. The fire was found and contained quickly before spreading further throughout the home. All members of the home had gotten out safely and quickly after being alerted by working smoke alarms. The fire displaced two adults who will be staying with nearby friends/family. There are no injuries related to this incident. The cause of fire is being deemed as electrical in nature. Photos courtesy of FD#1