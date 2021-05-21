RAYMOND “STEVE” DONHAM

Raymond "Steve" Donham passed away at his home surrounded by his family, on May 16, 2021, at the age of 76, near Hillsdale Lake. A small visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 am Fri., May 21, 2021 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Fri., May 21, 2021 at Rock Creek Cemetery, 231st & Pressonville Rd., Edgerton, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund or to any local hospice group.

Steve was born on March 28, 1945 in Kansas City, KS to Raymond and Maxine (McCulley) Donham. He graduated from De Soto High School in 1963. Steve married Carolyn Irene Hunter on Aug. 24, 1970 in Olathe, KS. He farmed with his dad for many years, he then went to work at Johnson County Road & Bridge for 29 years; retiring in 2011. Steve enjoyed riding his horses as a member of the Pioneer Riders in De Soto, KS. He was also involved with the Johnson County Fair for many years where he enjoyed helping the kids with all their projects. During his retirement, Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, re-enacting with The Gunsmoke and Petticoat Cowboy Group and gardening. Steve will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Donham. Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn; his children: Anita Smith (Michael), Wellsville, KS, Jeff Donham (Lori), Bucyrus, KS and Candi Donham (Lennie), Paola, KS; grandchildren: Chad Hale (Jessica), Jacob Hale, Danielle Wallace (Bobby), Courtney Bauer (Ryan); 13 great-grandchildren; and Millie (his dog).