Coach Larry Ward

Girls finished in fourth place with 82 points and less than 10 points from first.

The team received a bronze medal from Emma Pembleton in discus, silver from the 4×400 team of Joy Haney, Bella Meili, Hannah Phipps and Kylie Moorehouse, and four golds from Kendra Wait in Pole Vault (new PR), 100 (season best), and new school records in Long Jump and Shot Put.