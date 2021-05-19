According to the Johnson County Election website, Josie Stambaugh and Jeremy E Seifert, Edgerton, have filed as a candidate for Edgerton mayor, and Greg Chapman and Lana Sutton have filed for the USD 231 Board of Education. Zachary T. Myers has filed for Edgerton council.

At press time, Donald Roberts, current Edgerton mayor, had not filed, and none of the incumbent BOE members had filed.

Two candidates have filed for the position of Gardner mayor: Tory Roberts and Todd Winters, both current council members. Mark Baldwin, incumbent, has filed for council.

Several area positions are up for election this year, and filing deadline for those positions is June 1.

The terms for mayors of both Edgerton and Gardner expire in 2022. Donald Roberts is Edgerton mayor, and Steve Shute is Gardner mayor. Shute announced on social media he would not file for re-election.

In Edgerton, council members are elected at large, and there are two positions up for election: Ron Conus and Josh Lewis. Both are four year terms.

In Gardner, two positions for at large positions are up for election: Randy Gregoryck and Mark Baldwin. Both are four year terms.

USD 231 incumbent Lana Sutton has filed for re-election and Greg Chapman has filed.

At USD 231 four positions are up for election: district 2 for a two year unexpired term; and district 4, 5, and 6 for four year terms. Members currently serving in those positions are: Brandon Parks, Lana Sutton, Rob Shippy and Shawn Carlisle.

Complete information is available at jocoelection.org and is updated daily.