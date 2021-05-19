ORDINANCE NO. 2078 SUMMARY

On May 13, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2078 which amends Chapter XV, Article 1, Section 15-118 of the Municipal Code of the City of Edgerton regarding prohibited acts involving water service to include possible remedies. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

ORDINANCE NO. 2077 SUMMARY

On May 13, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2077 which amends Chapter VIII, Article 5, Section 8-515 of the Municipal Code of the City of Edgerton regarding prohibited acts involving solid waste service to include possible remedies. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

ORDINANCE NO. 2076 SUMMARY

On May 13, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2076 which adopts the Planning Commission’s recommendation approving a conditional use permit (CU2021-02) allowing a cargo container storage, repair or maintenance facility on property located at 32355 W. 191st Street in Edgerton. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

ORDINANCE NO. 2075 SUMMARY

On May 13, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2075 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve Application ZA2021-06 regarding the rezoning of approximately 29.39 acres of land located at the southeast corner of Homestead Lane and 191st Street in Edgerton, Kansas from Johnson County “RUR” (Rural District) zoning district to City of Edgerton “L-P” (Logistics Park) zoning district based on the evidence provided in the City Staff’s recommendations and subject to the recommendations of the Planning Commission. A complete copy of this ordinance, as well as City staff recommendations summarizing the factors considered for approval attached to that ordinance, are available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.